Algeria tenders to buy up to 80,000 metric tons of corn, traders say

HAMBURG: Algerian state agency ONAB has issued an international tender to purchase up to 80,000 metric tons of animal feed corn sourced from Argentina or Brazil only, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Sept. 18, they said.

Corn shipment is sought by Oct. 20 at the latest in two consignments each of between 30,000 and 40,000 tons.

The new tender is believed to indicate that ONAB made no purchase or only a minor purchase in a tender for 120,000 tons of corn which closed last week, traders said.