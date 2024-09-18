AGL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.88%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.89%)
DCL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
DFML 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.31%)
DGKC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.33%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
HUBC 153.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.42%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
KOSM 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
NBP 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 141.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PAEL 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.86%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PPL 114.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.48%)
PRL 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
TOMCL 41.46 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.87%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
TREET 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TRG 58.74 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (7.82%)
UNITY 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 8,425 Increased By 49 (0.59%)
BR30 27,192 Increased By 85.4 (0.31%)
KSE100 80,261 Increased By 770.2 (0.97%)
KSE30 25,367 Increased By 298 (1.19%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Algeria tenders to buy up to 80,000 metric tons of corn, traders say

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2024 11:55am

HAMBURG: Algerian state agency ONAB has issued an international tender to purchase up to 80,000 metric tons of animal feed corn sourced from Argentina or Brazil only, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Sept. 18, they said.

Corn shipment is sought by Oct. 20 at the latest in two consignments each of between 30,000 and 40,000 tons.

The new tender is believed to indicate that ONAB made no purchase or only a minor purchase in a tender for 120,000 tons of corn which closed last week, traders said.

Wheat Corn Soybeans Brazil argentina

Comments

200 characters

Algeria tenders to buy up to 80,000 metric tons of corn, traders say

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Israel planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah’s pagers, say sources

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief will give a speech on Thursday after pagers detonations

Oil prices set to snap two-day winning streak ahead of Fed decision

PSX’s earnings jump to Rs1.03bn in FY24, massive 368% higher

Led by select stocks, KSE-100 pushes past 80,000 with nearly 800-point gain

Shipping giant Maersk enters into strategic partnership with Secure Logistics

TOMCL boosts frozen beef production, targets rising demand in China

US Fed set to make first rate cut since 2020

UN to demand Israel end ‘unlawful’ presence in Palestinian territories within 12 months

Read more stories