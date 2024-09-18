AGL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.88%)
Rookie Kiwi quick O’Rourke takes two Sri Lanka wickets

AFP Published September 18, 2024 Updated September 18, 2024 01:35pm
GALLE: Rookie New Zealand fast bowler William O’Rourke took two wickets to rattle Sri Lanka’s top order as the hosts reached 88 at lunch Wednesday on day one of the first Test.

The Kiwis took a gamble by leaving out veteran pacer Matt Henry, but O’Rourke, 23, soon justified his inclusion.

He surprised Dimuth Karunaratne with extra bounce in the fourth over and the left-hander nicked the ball to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, departing on two.

Fellow opener Pathum Nissanka, fresh from a match-winning performance against England last week, was cleaned up by a yorker that swung in late after posting 27.

Frustrated New Zealand, confident Sri Lanka meet in two-Test series

O’Rourke returned for a second spell and made life difficult for Angelo Mathews, who copped a nasty blow to his glove and retired hurt on 12 just before the break.

Dinesh Chandimal, promoted to number three, was unbeaten on 30 at lunch alongside Kamindu Mendis on 13.

Sri Lanka last won a Test series against New Zealand in 2009.

In the time since, the Kiwis have won four and drawn two series against the hosts.

The second Test will also be played in Galle, from September 26.

