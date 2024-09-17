Gold prices touch new highs

KARACHI: The local gold prices touched new highs on Monday with the international bullion value nearing $2600 an ounce, traders said.

At the week open, market saw big gains in the gold prices by Rs1700 to new heights of Rs268,000 per tola and Rs1458 to Rs229,767 per 10 grams.

On the world market, the gold bullion value reached fresh all-time highs of $2587 per ounce, up by $10 with silver rising to $31 per ounce, traders added.

The domestic silver prices however stood firm at Rs2950 per tola and Rs2529.14 per 10 grams, traders added.

