Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Day: Sindh PA passes resolution to designate Sep 7 as public holiday

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution designating September 7 as an official public holiday to commemorate Khatm-e-Nabuwwat - the finality of the Prophethood, (PBUH).

The house voted on a resolution tabled by Muhammad Farooq, a lawmaker from the Jamaat-e-Islami, seeking the government’s declaration on September 7 as an official public holiday in Sindh.

The resolution marks the 50th anniversary of the legislation that declared Ahmadis, also known as “Qadiani”, a minority in Pakistan. “After 50 years of the blissful legislation, conspiracies on this sensitive issue still continue,” the resolution said.

The first movement, which began in 1953, aimed to pressure the government to officially declare the Ahmadi community as non-Muslims, claimed 10,000 lives of faithful Muslims, it said.

It added that on September 7, 1974, the National Assembly passed legislation officially declaring the Ahmadis a non-Muslim group.

Highlighting these historic moments at the governmental level is a collective responsibility. Therefore, this day should be officially recognized and declared a public holiday, according to the resolution.

The mover credited former Prime Minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for declaring Ahmadis as non-Muslims, stating that they had previously disguised themselves as Muslims. He also praised religious scholars like Maulana Ahmad Shah Noorani and Maulana Maududi for their efforts in this cause.

MQM’s Sheikh Abdullah supported the move, lauding Z A Bhutto for the legislation regarding Ahmadis. He said that eternal curse and perdition will follow the enemies of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Ejaz Ul Haque of the MQM added that Ahmadis are the “worst” infidels and lauded the Sindh legislature for debating a resolution on upholding the finality of Prophethood (PBUH)

A lady legislator of the ruling PPP, Nuhzat Pathan said that all those disputing Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as the final messenger of Allah almighty are non-Muslims. Ahmadis are not considered true Muslims, she said, expressing approval for Z.A. Bhutto’s decision to legally define them as non-Muslims.

PTI-backed lawmaker, Muhammad Shabbir Qureshi commended all the legislators for supporting the very move in the house, seeking the inclusion of lessons regarding this day in syllables to let the children know the importance of the Prophethood (PBUH) finality.

