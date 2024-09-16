Relocation of Chinese industries: 7-member panel formed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal has constituted a seven-member panel to formulate a comprehensive policy framework for relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Iqbal has presided over a couple of meetings, as follow up of Prime Minister’s directives to firm up strategy on relocation of Chinese industry and other resolution of issues of other CPEC projects.

The composition of Committee on relocation of Chinese industry is as follows: (i) Additional Secretary BoI (Convener) ;(ii) representative of Commerce Ministry (Member); (iii) Ministry of Industries and Production (Member); (iv) representative of Finance Division (Member) ;(v) representative of State Bank of Pakistan (Member); (v) representative of Federal Board of Revenue (Member); and (vii) representative from CPEC Secretariat, MoPD&SI (Member).

Terms of Reference of Committee are to formulate comprehensive policy framework for relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan, identify major challenges/ bottlenecks hindering Chinese industrial relocation and diagnose an incentive package to make them regionally competitive.

The sources said, with regard to follow on the Prime Minister’s directives dated 2nd September, 2024, a meeting on arrangement for year-round opening of Khunjerab Pass was held on September 2024 under the chairmanship of Secretary Communications. FWO reported that, in accordance with the MoU, the border was successfully opened during the winter season for freight crossing from January 2-16, 2023 and again from March 1-2, 2023.

During these periods, approximately 300 vehicles were efficiently facilitated in crossing the border. Chinese side have expressed their intent and readiness to open the border and are planning to issue their concurrence in October 2024, coinciding with the visit of their Premier to Pakistan.

While reviewing progress about signing of document synergizing CPEC with Pakistan’s 5Es, it was noted that the draft agenda and schedule of a high level workshop has been shared with Chinese side via Pakistan’s Mission in Beijing.

Further, the Ministry of PD&SI, Information Technology, Climate Change and Communications are working on preparation for concept notes for growth, livelihood, innovation, green and openness corridors respectively. The meeting also reviewed negotiations on the Karachi-Hyderabad segment of ML-1 project for expeditious finalisation with Chinese authorities and to enable announcement during the upcoming high level visit.

It was informed that on August 30, 2024 the Federal Cabinet approved the draft Financing Commitment Agreement with NRA, China and the same has been shared with Chinese side. Response from Chinese side is awaited. The Chinese side has invited Secretary Railway to attend Global Transport Forum scheduled on September 26, 2024.

Ministry of Railways has requested Chinese side to hold a meeting to finalise the implementation plan of Karachi-Hyderabad Section of ML-l on side lines of Global Transport Forum. The response from Chinese side is awaited.

According to sources, Power Division was directed to write a comprehensive letter to the Chinese company to seek their official latest position on future implementation of the power plant.

On supply of electricity to Rashakai SEZ, it was apprised that during meeting chaired by Minister PD&SI on August 21, 2024, it was decided that Power Division will finalize a policy decision in 5 days for permanent solution of electricity provision.

Further Power Division was to hold a meeting with developer of Rashakai SEZ (CRBC), PESCO and NEPRA for immediate energization of internal network of Rashakai zone to provide short term solution.

During discussion on the issue of Chinese company M/s Hangeng Trade Company with respect to non-issuance of notification of regulatory mechanism for import of vehicles in Gwadar Port, FBR was tasked to expedite the notification of the necessary regulatory mechanism to facilitate the import of vehicles in Gwadar Free Zone.

On M/s Power China, it was noted that the response following PM’s meeting with chairman of Power China in Beijing is pending on following issues: (i) establishment of joint R&D centre on renewable energy in Pakistan ;(ii) signing of an MoU between Power China and Government of Pakistan to carry out joint studies on improving transmission efficiency;(iii) resolving the land acquisition of Pozzolan for dam pouring; and (iv) interest of Power China in construction of power generation system of Bhasha project.

