Sindh governor meets notables

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met with Mufti Abdul Rahim, the head of Jamia Tur Rasheed, at Governor House.

According to a statement, during the meeting, Governor urged religious scholars to spread the message of Islam. He highlighted the significant role Jamia Tur Rasheed plays in promoting higher education.

Mufti Abdul Rahim, in turn, praised the ongoing initiatives under the Governor’s leadership, stating that they promise a brighter future.

Meanwhile, Governor met with Maulana Bashir Farooq, the founder of Saylani Welfare Trust, at Governor House.