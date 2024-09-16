HBL awarded ‘Best Board of the Year’

KARACHI: HBL has been honored with the ‘Best Board of the Year’ award by the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG), in recognition of its exemplary leadership, outstanding governance, and strategic oversight.

Aamir Irshad, Acting President & CEO - HBL, received the award on behalf of the Board of Directors of HBL at the PICG Awards ceremony held at a local hotel in Karachi. Other senior Officials of the Bank were also present on the occasion.

While announcing the award PICG explained that the ‘Best Board of the Year’ was awarded based on the criteria of not only achieving the highest Board Strategic Performance Index (BSPI) but also having ensured the most efficient evaluation process in cohesion with the management team.

The HBL Board also set a record of the most timely completion of the evaluation process after year-end, and held detailed discussions with PICG’s management to discuss the way forward.

This achievement reflects HBL’s unwavering commitment to excellence and responsible corporate practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024