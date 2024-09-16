Habib Metropolitan Bank and Pak Suzuki team up to enhance supply chain finance

KARACHI: HABIBMETRO recently announced a strategic alliance with Pak Suzuki to revolutionise supply chain finance. This partnership will enable PSMCL’s suppliers to access early paymentsfrom HABIBMETRO on approved invoices via ‘CashNow’, a cutting-edge fintech platform.

CashNow will handle the technological aspects of this invoice discounting scheme, providing suppliers with rapid access to working capital.

“HABIBMETRO is dedicated to foster growth with a particular emphasis on supporting SMEs. With the Digital Supply Chain Financing initiative, we aim to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience by offering seamless processing and improved turn-around-time. Our partnership with Pak Suzuki Motors underscores our commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions to our customers,” said Khurram Shahzad Khan, President & CEO of HABIBMETRO.

“We are delighted to announce this scheme to improve the financial stability of our esteemed suppliers,” said Hiroshi Kawamura, MD of PSMCL.

“We are honoured that PSMCL and HABIBMETRO have entrusted CashNow with this pivotal Supply Chain Finance initiative,” remarked Saeed Iqbal, Director/Co-Founder of CashNow.

