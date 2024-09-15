AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-15

CCP recovers Rs69m from cartels

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has recovered Rs69 million penalties from...
Sohail Sarfraz Published 15 Sep, 2024 02:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has recovered Rs69 million penalties from businesses/undertakings involved in cartel-like behaviour and anti-competitive practices. This marks a crucial step towards fostering fair competition and safeguarding consumer interests.

According to sources, Rs69 million recovery represents a notable 25% of the total penalties collected by the CCP since its inception in 2007, with a cumulative recovery of Rs269 million across several key industries. These sectors include sugar, cement, cooking oil, ghee, poultry, automobiles (including tractors), paint, lubricants, real estate, steel, FMCGs, milk, food and beverages, electronic goods, glass, and e-commerce.

Since the appointment of Dr Kabir Sidhu in July 2023, the CCP has accelerated its efforts, clearing longstanding backlogs by fast-tracking hearings in the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) and making early hearing applications various High Courts across the country.

To date, 26 cases have been dismissed by CAT, while Lahore and Islamabad High Courts have resolved several additional cases, lending crucial judicial support to the Commission’s crackdown.

The increased pace of case resolution has been a game-changer. These recoveries are not just numbers they reflect the CCP’s stronger resolve to enforce competition law and uphold fair market practices. By holding businesses accountable for anti-competitive actions, the CCP is sending a clear message that unfair market manipulation will no longer go unchecked.

The CCP has recently restructured its legal team and recruited experienced lawyers in CCP’s in-house team to enhance its enforcement capabilities and address the backlog of cases pending in courts. This strategic initiative aims to overcome delays that have hampered swift regulatory action.

By improving the efficiency of its legal department, the CCP has accelerated case resolutions, ensuring timely justice and minimizing enforcement delays, thereby strengthening the application of competition law.

With this momentum, the CCP is well on its way to fostering a more competitive and transparent economy, promising long-term benefits for both businesses and consumers alike, sources added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CCP recovers cartels

Comments

200 characters

CCP recovers Rs69m from cartels

Internet service: Country has faced a slew of daunting challenges

SOEs cost kitty Rs5.598trn over 10 years, NA told

Cash-strapped Maldives says no need for IMF bailout

SC censures ECP for confusing its order on reserved seats

‘Amendment package’ likely to be tabled today

PM takes ruling MPs into confidence

Dar says Bill in line with Charter of Democracy

Sanctions on entities: US move labeled as biased, politically motivated

PM for finalising E-Vehicles policy by Nov

Sindh introduces contributory pension scheme

Read more stories