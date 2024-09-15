AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-15

ATC grants post-arrest bail to PTI leader

Fazal Sher Published 15 Sep, 2024 02:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shoaib Shaheen in cases registered against him after PTI’s September 8 public gathering in Sangjani.

The ATC duty judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the post-arrest bail petitions for Shoaib Shaheen, Sher Afzal Marwat, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Zain Qureshi, Ahmed Chatta, Muhammad Aamir Dogar, and others granted bail to Shaheen and also ordered his immediate release.

However, the judge remarked that he will not decide the bail petition of Marwat, Waqas Akram, Qureshi, Chatta, and Dogar and the relevant judge will hear it as these accused are not in jail.

The defence lawyer argued that while MNAs were under house arrest, Shoaib Shaheen and other workers were in jail.

He further told the court that the case involved allegations of assaulting a police officer, but police did not provide any medical report in this regard.

He also said that while Shaheen was accused of having a pistol, only a stick was recovered. Judge Sipra questioned the documentation of the stick’s recovery.

The defence counsel responded that the investigative officer had confirmed the stick’s recovery from Shaheen in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The court after hearing arguments, granted bail to Shaheen and adjourned the hearing of bail petition of the other accused till September 16.

