IHC bars police from arresting Sher Afzal

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) stopped the police from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat in any case without the prior approval of the court.

A single judge bench of Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, on Saturday, heard the plea filed by the PTI parliamentarian, seeking protection against any secret charges or arrest. The Court issued notices to the Ministry of Interior secretary, Islamabad inspector general, Punjab inspector general and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

These parties have been directed to submit para-wise comments in response to Sher Afzal’s petition.

The High Court further requested details of any cases filed against Sher Afzal Marwat, stating that according to his legal counsel, he fears being secretly charged and arrested. The court has clarified that no arrest shall take place without its explicit consent.

Police, on September 9, arrested PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and lawmaker Marwat from outside the Parliament House following a National Assembly session, for allegedly violating the newly-enacted public gathering law during the party’s power show in the federal capital on September 8.

Marwat had resisted the arrest and asked the police to show an arrest warrant. He was arrested for violating regulations devised under a new law —Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024, and also accused of clashing with police personnel on the rally day.

Ten PTI lawmakers, who were arrested from the premises of Parliament House, were brought to the lower house on September 12 after their production orders were issued by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

Sher Afzal was arrested due to legal violations committed during last Sunday's rally. The violations include disrupting the agreed route, breaching commitments, attacking Islamabad police, exceeding permitted timings, and delivering anti-state speeches.

According to media reports, a week before the rally Sher Afzal Marwat had declared that he would be personally held responsible in case any violence took place at the rally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024