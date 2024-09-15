AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
JI launches post-monsoon fumigation campaign in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2024 02:46am

KARACHI: In an effort to combat the rising threat of dengue, malaria, and other diseases, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi has launched a post-monsoon fumigation campaign across the city.

The initiative, led by JI Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar, aims to mitigate the impact of these outbreaks, which have affected several areas of the metropolis.

The campaign was officially inaugurated on Saturday outside Idara Noor-e-Haq, Monem was accompanied by prominent members of the Alkhidmat Foundation, including Chief Executive Naveed Ali Baig, Executive Director Rashid Qureshi, and Community Services Director Syed Qazi Sadaruddin.

Addressing the media at the inauguration, Monem Zafar emphasized the urgent need for action. He announced that the 15-day fumigation campaign will cover all major areas of Karachi without discrimination, with at least 10 vehicles and numerous Alkhidmat volunteers participating in the drive.

He highlighted the poor role of the city administration, particularly the mayor, in ensuring public health and safety through such initiatives. He accused the mayor of delays in launching necessary campaigns, and stated that civic responsibilities like fumigation should not be delayed. “The mayor is still contemplating the drive while the city is at risk,” he remarked.

He further criticized the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for allegedly conducting projects only on paper, without tangible results on the ground. In contrast, he praised the work of Alkhidmat, a non-governmental organization under JI, which has been actively involved in various humanitarian projects including hospitals, diagnostic centres, water filter plants, schools, and orphan care centres.

He commended Alkhidmat’s volunteers and donors for their dedication to serving the needy despite limited resources. He also called on the mayor to ensure the transparent implementation of relief efforts for the city’s vulnerable population.

Speaking at the event, Alkhidmat CEO Naveed Ali Baig reiterated the organization’s commitment to the annual fumigation drive. He said that Alkhidmat runs the campaign every year after the monsoon season to protect the public from health crisis. The fumigation campaign is expected to play a key role in reducing the spread of diseases in Karachi, a city prone to post-rain outbreaks.

