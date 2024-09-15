AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Arms control, non-proliferation: Islamabad, Beijing stress regular exchanges

Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2024 02:46am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have underlined the importance of regular exchanges and consultations on arms control and nonproliferation as an important part of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue, as the two sides held in-depth discussions on the entire spectrum of arms control and nonproliferation issues; and bilateral cooperation in the peaceful applications of nuclear technology.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the 9th Round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Consultations on Arms Control and Non-proliferation was held on 13 September 2024 in Islamabad.

Ambassador Tahir Andrabi, Director General (Arms Control & Disarmament Division), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and Mr. Sun Xiaobo Director General (Department of Arms Control), Ministry of Foreign Affairs People’s Republic of China led their respective delegations. It added that the two sides held in-depth discussions on the entire spectrum of arms control & nonproliferation issues; global and regional security; new and emerging technologies; cyber-security; artificial intelligence; outer space; and bilateral cooperation in the peaceful applications of nuclear technology.

“Agenda and dynamics at multilateral forums such as the First Committee of the United Nations General Assembly, the Conference on Disarmament, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and various Conventions/Treaty Bodies related to disarmament were reviewed,” according to the statement. Director General Sun Xiaobo also called on Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch.

Noting the positive trajectory of Pakistan-China bilateral relations, they underlined the importance of regular exchanges and consultations on arms control & nonproliferation as an important part of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue.

Pakistan and China will hold the 10th Round of Bilateral Consultations on Arms Control & Nonproliferation next year in Beijing.

