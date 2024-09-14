DG LDA can’t retain more than one official accommodation, declares LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday declared that under the law the Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) cannot retain more than one official accommodation.

The court ruled this on a petition challenging an order by LDA director administration whereby official accommodation in Shadman Colony allotted to a director had been cancelled and declared as official accommodation of the DG LDA.

Earlier, the petitioner’s contended that besides declaration of accommodation in question as official accommodation, the DG had earlier declared accommodation No.46, in Garden Town, as official camp office and he has also been provided accommodation in GOR-I by the Punjab government.

He argued that there was no provision in the policy authorizing the DG to declare two official accommodations for him.

When confronted, a counsel for the LDA admitted that the DG was retaining more than one official accommodations in Lahore.

However, he argued that the DG was the competent authority to designate and issue allotment orders for any official accommodation according to the policy.

The court mentioning Paragraph N0 4 of the policy outlines for entitlement of official accommodations observed that no provision of law or the policy was in favour of the Director General, LDA, therefore, he has no lawful authority and entitlement to designate, allot and retain more than one accommodation.

The court remitted the matter to the DG LDA for reconsideration of the impugned order within fortnight.

The court disposing of the petition observed that the spare accommodations shall be allotted to other officials who are entitled in terms of the policy.

