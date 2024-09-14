AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,408 Increased By 30.7 (0.37%)
BR30 27,180 Increased By 64.2 (0.24%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-14

DG LDA can’t retain more than one official accommodation, declares LHC

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2024 07:27am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday declared that under the law the Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) cannot retain more than one official accommodation.

The court ruled this on a petition challenging an order by LDA director administration whereby official accommodation in Shadman Colony allotted to a director had been cancelled and declared as official accommodation of the DG LDA.

Earlier, the petitioner’s contended that besides declaration of accommodation in question as official accommodation, the DG had earlier declared accommodation No.46, in Garden Town, as official camp office and he has also been provided accommodation in GOR-I by the Punjab government.

He argued that there was no provision in the policy authorizing the DG to declare two official accommodations for him.

When confronted, a counsel for the LDA admitted that the DG was retaining more than one official accommodations in Lahore.

However, he argued that the DG was the competent authority to designate and issue allotment orders for any official accommodation according to the policy.

The court mentioning Paragraph N0 4 of the policy outlines for entitlement of official accommodations observed that no provision of law or the policy was in favour of the Director General, LDA, therefore, he has no lawful authority and entitlement to designate, allot and retain more than one accommodation.

The court remitted the matter to the DG LDA for reconsideration of the impugned order within fortnight.

The court disposing of the petition observed that the spare accommodations shall be allotted to other officials who are entitled in terms of the policy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Lahore High Court LDA DG LDA

Comments

200 characters

DG LDA can’t retain more than one official accommodation, declares LHC

‘Suki Kinari Hydropower Project passes Reliability Run Test successfully’

Inflation dip testament to prudent handling of economy: Aurangzeb

‘IMF deal to be made public’

Non-certified receipts: FBR plans imposing heavy fines on big retailers

PM for steps aimed at boosting profitability of SMEs

PM says economic policies moving in the right direction

Significant cut in fuel prices likely

NA panel to sit with GB, AJ&K and KP reps: Gemstones export strategy being designed

CJP and senior puisne judge should amend draft rules: JCP

Governor’s rule: Bilawal speaks his mind

Read more stories