AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,408 Increased By 30.7 (0.37%)
BR30 27,180 Increased By 64.2 (0.24%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-14

President upholds 9 decisions of FIO

Press Release Published 14 Sep, 2024 07:33am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday upheld nine decisions of the Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO), directing two insurance companies to pay a collective sum of over Rs15.2 million to insurance policyholders or their family members, said a press release.

The president gave these directions while rejecting six representations of EFU Life Assurance Ltd and three representations of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Ltd, filed against FIO’s decisions.

As per the details, it was alleged before FIO that the agents of EFU Life Assurance allured Muhammad Shafiq and Adeeb Roshan, whereas, Muhammad Mumtaz Malik, Muhammad Shabbir, and Abid Hussain Khokhar were enticed by the agents of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Ltd to invest their monies in profitable schemes, assuring them of monthly returns on their investments.

When they approached the companies concerned for returns or reimbursement of their amounts, the companies rejected their claims.

In other cases, EFU Life Assurance Limited repudiated the death claims filed by the family members of late Ali Haider, Shaikh Ali Hassan, Chand Ali, and Ali Akbar.

Feeling aggrieved, the complainants separately approached the FIO for the redressal of their complaints. The Ombudsman, after hearing their cases, directed the companies to pay a total of Rs15.2 million to the complainants.

Later, the insurance companies filed separate representations against the decisions of FIO before the President of Pakistan.

The hearings of the cases were held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, and since, no legal infirmity was found in the impugned orders of FIO, the representations were rejected.

Consequently, EFU Life Assurance Ltd was directed to pay Rs3 million to Nazara Bibi, Rs3.077 million to Noor Hassan, Rs2.508 million to Naik Muhammad, Rs796,000 to Kamila Ali, Rs1.612 million to Muhammad Shafiq, Rs933,992 to Adeeb Roshan.

Similarly, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Ltd has also been directed to pay Rs636,456 to Muhammad Mumtaz Malik, Rs1.319 million to Muhammad Shabbir, and the highest cash value of Rs1.328 million to Abid Hussain Khokhar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Insurance Federal Insurance Ombudsman President Asif Ali Zardari

Comments

200 characters

President upholds 9 decisions of FIO

‘Suki Kinari Hydropower Project passes Reliability Run Test successfully’

Inflation dip testament to prudent handling of economy: Aurangzeb

‘IMF deal to be made public’

Non-certified receipts: FBR plans imposing heavy fines on big retailers

PM for steps aimed at boosting profitability of SMEs

PM says economic policies moving in the right direction

Significant cut in fuel prices likely

NA panel to sit with GB, AJ&K and KP reps: Gemstones export strategy being designed

CJP and senior puisne judge should amend draft rules: JCP

Governor’s rule: Bilawal speaks his mind

Read more stories