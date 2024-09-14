PFA unearths fake spices unit

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has raided an illegal spices manufacturing unit in the area of Dubanpura Grid Station and discarded 15,500kg of tainted spices along with other unwholesome food.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police also lodged an FIR against 13 people for giving death threats to the food safety team and interfering with the functioning of the authority during the raid. The raid was led by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid.

The DG said the authority caught the adulteration mafia red-handed producing tainted spices with the help of prohibited colours, potato peel, chemicals and other hazardous ingredients. Further, substandard and tainted spices were being packed in the unapproved fake labelling packaging, he said.

He further said the authority discarded a huge cache of unwholesome food including 15,500kg adulterated spices, 3,000kg potato peel, 1,500kg packing reel, Shami Kabab Masala, Achar Gosht, Tikka Boti, Qorma Masala, red chilli and Biryani Masala.

