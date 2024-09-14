Sindh PA: Opposition says concerned over ‘govt’s failures’ on important issues

KARACHI: Civic, healthcare and education concerns dominated the Sindh Assembly sitting on Friday with opposition voicing the government’s failures on handling the important issues but treasury defended its efforts to tackle these challenges.

In response, Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani told the legislature that the government has granted political, financial and administrative powers to local representatives under the Sindh Local Government Act 2013.

He announced that a guideline will soon be issued for Union Committees and Union Councils, detailing the appropriate allocation of the OZT (Octroi Zila Tax) funds. He was replying to Jamaat-e-Islami’s legislator, Muhammad Farooq’s concerns.

He claimed that the local government representatives have full authority under the existing law. “This law clearly defines the powers and responsibilities of all local bodies,” he dispelled the misconception that local representatives are powerless.

He also clarified that the responsibility for solid waste management in Karachi initially belonged to the DMCs, who later transferred this responsibility to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

Similarly, he said, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, established in the 1990s, had its powers initially vested in the Sindh government, but they were later transferred to former mayors Naimatullah Khan and Mustafa Kamal. These powers now rest with the city mayor.

He claimed that there is currently zero ministerial interference in the Water Board. He also said that “click” programme is not a separate organization, instead a project through which towns’ development schemes are executed.

Responding to a call attention notice by the PTI-backed Muhammad Rehan Rajput, he said that the Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation is actively working to ensure the supply of clean water and the management of sewage systems across Latifabad, Qasimabad, and other localities.

However, he blamed the power outages are hampering the performance of sewage pumping stations, even though generators are installed. He explained that recent rains had raised the water level in the Indus River, leading to a reduction in the clean water supply to homes.

He further stated that the Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation was established through the approval of the Sindh Assembly, which is still in its initial stages but working diligently.

“The main issue is the power outages,” he pointed out that “while generators are installed, the pumping stations cannot function at full capacity during power cuts.” He added that Hyderabad’s sewage system relies heavily on pumping stations, with seven such facilities operating in Latifabad.

Addressing the opposition’s concerns, while replying to a call attention notice from MQM’s Shariq Jamal regarding the poor state of roads after recent rains, he said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is working on over 100 roads with Rs 1400 million allocated funds for roads, Rs 200 million for street lights, and Rs 400 million for the repair of bridges.

PTI-backed lawmaker, Shabbir Qureshi, in a call attention notice, pointed out the dilapidated condition of a dispensary named after Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto in his constituency, as well as the collapse of the maternity home. He highlighted that the Anti-Corruption Department had taken over the premises meant for the Health Department.

Responding to these concerns, Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Nida Khuhro said that the dispensary is fully operational, running three shifts daily in a three-floor building. She acknowledged that while the ground floor had recently been renovated, the first floor required some repairs, which will be addressed soon. Khuhro added that the dispensary was also running a nutrition programme.

MQM’s Qurat Ul Ain Khan, in a separate call attention notice, raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of the Landhi College building. Sindh Education Minister, Sardar Shah admitted that the building had outlived its lifespan and needed to be demolished and rebuilt. He assured that he will personally visit the college and the department will fulfill its responsibilities.

During the session, PPP’s Heer Soho moved a privilege motion against a TMO, Deedar Shah, for failing to respond to a phone call from an assembly member. Saeed Ghani informed the house that action had been taken against the officer, who had been suspended for his negligence.

Sindh Culture Minister, Zulfiqar Ali Shah raised concerns over the removal of the Mohenjo-Daro image from the new currency notes by the State Bank. He announced his intention to request the chief minister Sindh to address the issue with the federal government. The session was latter put off till Monday noon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024