Sep 13, 2024
Markets Print 2024-09-13

Ogra reduces RLNG price for SNGPL, SSGC

Wasim Iqbal Published 13 Sep, 2024 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) announced, on Thursday, a reduction in the price of Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for both Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

Effective from September 1, 2024, the price decrease ranges from 1.07 percent to 1.15 percent.

The new prices are based on the cost of 10 RLNG cargoes imported by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) under long-term agreements with Qatar.

The Ogra has included provisional Unified Fuel Charges (UFG) at specific rates for transmission and distribution.

The average Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) price in US dollars has been recorded at $9.9076 per million British thermal units (mmbtu).

According to the notification, the Ogra determined the price of RLNG for SNGPL at $12.9208 per mmbtu for transmission and $13.8560 per mmbtu for distribution.

This represents a decrease of $0.1394 per mmbtu (1.07 per cent) for transmission and $0.1505 per mmbtu (1.07 per cent) for distribution compared to August’s prices.

For SSGC consumers, the price of imported fuel has been reduced to $11.7589 per mmbtu for transmission and $13.4205 per mmbtu for distribution. This is a decrease of $0.1372 per mmbtu for transmission and $0.1568 per mmbtu for distribution compared to August.

