AGL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-6.77%)
AIRLINK 139.35 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.9%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
DCL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
DFML 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.69%)
DGKC 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.81%)
FCCL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
FFBL 45.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
HUBC 150.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.5%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
KOSM 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
MLCF 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
NBP 59.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.55%)
PAEL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.24%)
PRL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.12%)
SEARL 58.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.48%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.27%)
TOMCL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.45%)
TREET 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.46%)
TRG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.23%)
UNITY 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4%)
BR100 8,311 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,914 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 78,806 Increased By 154.1 (0.2%)
KSE30 24,818 Increased By 1.5 (0.01%)
Business & Finance

BOJ’s Tamura calls for raising rates to at least 1%

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2024 11:04am

OKAYAMA: Bank of Japan board member Naoki Tamura said on Thursday the central bank must raise short-term interest rates to at least around 1% to avoid inflationary risks from materialising.

“We must raise interest rates at an appropriate timing, and in several stages,” Tamura said in a speech to business leaders in Okayama, western Japan.

The BOJ last raised short-term interest rates in July and now sets its policy rate at 0.25%.

Bank of Japan raises key interest rate for second time in 17 years

Tamura said the likelihood of Japan’s economy sustainably achieving the BOJ’s 2% inflation was improving, which meant the central bank must raise interest rates to levels deemed neutral to the economy by around late 2025.

He said Japan’s neutral rate of interest, or the level that neither cools nor stimulates the economy, is estimated to be at least around 1%.

“As such, it’s necessary to push up our short-term policy rate at least to around 1%,” by around the latter half of fiscal year ending March 2026 to sustainably achieve the BOJ’s price goal, he said.

Bank of Japan

