AGL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-6.8%)
AIRLINK 136.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
DCL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.27%)
DGKC 81.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.65%)
FCCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 45.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
HUBC 149.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
HUMNL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
KOSM 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.81%)
MLCF 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
NBP 59.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 138.11 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.63%)
PAEL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 112.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
PTC 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.12%)
SEARL 57.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.63%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TOMCL 41.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TPLP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.81%)
TREET 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 51.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
UNITY 29.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
BR100 8,311 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,914 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 78,784 Increased By 132 (0.17%)
KSE30 24,797 Decreased By -19.9 (-0.08%)
Sep 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields rise slightly as US rate cut odds thin

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2024 09:58am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields moved marginally higher early on Thursday, partly reversing their fall from the previous session and tracking a similar move by US Treasury yields after US inflation data disappointed bond bulls.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.8331% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.8271%, the lowest since March 30, 2022.

“The last hope for a large rate cut from the Federal Reserve next week is now completely off the table, and hence we could see some position realignment today, especially after yesterday’s addition to long bets heavily,” the trader said.

US consumer prices rose marginally in August, but underlying inflation showed some stickiness, which could discourage the Federal Reserve from delivering a 50 basis point cut on Sept. 18.

Consumer price index rose 0.2% after climbing 0.2% in July, while for the 12 months through August, the CPI advanced 2.5%, following a 2.9% increase in July.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.2% on-month and 2.6% on-year. While rates traders have factored in a 25 bps cut, the odds of a 50 bps rate cut have dropped to 15%, as compared to over 44% at the start of the week, due to sticky core inflation.

Indian bond yields may track US peers lower

Brokerage Capital Economics said in a note it expects the Fed to begin its rate cutting cycle with a measured 25 bps reduction and forecasts a soft landing with 200 bps reduction in the easing cycle.

Traders are also eyeing India’s retail inflation, which is due after market hours, and a Reuters poll predicts consumer price inflation at 3.50% in August on-year, little changed from a five-year low of 3.54% in July.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields rise slightly as US rate cut odds thin

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Finance Division notifies 10-year limit for family pension

Saudi envoy, finance minister discuss economy: Govt’s approach to ‘homegrown’ agenda explained

Discos’ sell-off to pave way for a competitive market: CCP

Tax exemption only allowed under ITO 2001, if ...

Gas use for industrial processes also first priority: ECC

Export of unutilised sugar quota: Cabinet ties extension to grower payment

Acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: PTA gets application

Q4FY24 adjustment: Tariffs of Discos, KE raised by Rs1.74/unit

SCCI files plea against contracts with IPPs

Read more stories