ICT consumers: Punjab govt withdraws Rs14/unit relief

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government has withdrawn Rs14 per unit relief in tariff to domestic consumers of federal capital using 201-500 units for the month of September 2024.

According to IESCO’s letter of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of September 4, 2024 as per telephonic discussion on September 3, 2024 instructions regarding discontinuation of Chief Minister Punjab relief of Rs14 per unit for domestic single phase consumers having consumption range from 201 to 500 units is being discontinued for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) consumers for the billing month of September 2024. The letter says that under this context, necessary instructions are being issued to PITC to make charges in the billing software so that instructions received from Secretary Energy, Government of Punjab may be implemented in true letter and spirit and CM Punjab relief may be discontinued in the ICT area in the billing of September 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024