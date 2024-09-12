AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
DFML 51.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.81%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
HUBC 149.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.23%)
NBP 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.05%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.14%)
PAEL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
PTC 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 51.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.99%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.85%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
BR100 8,311 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 26,914 Decreased By -1 (-0%)
KSE100 78,652 Decreased By -634.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 24,817 Decreased By -256.3 (-1.02%)
Sep 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-12

Acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: PTA gets application

Tahir Amin Published 12 Sep, 2024 03:48am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received the application for the grant of approval of the proposed acquisition of Telenor Pakistan (Private) Limited and Orion Towers (Private) Limited to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).

Official document revealed that this transaction involves transfer of 100 percent shareholding/ equity interest from Telenor Pakistan B.V to PTCL.

As a result of this transaction Telenor Pakistan (Private) Limited, Orion Towers (Private) Limited and Telenor LDI Communication (Pvt) Limited will be controlled by PTCL.

All telecom consumers, stakeholders, interested/affected persons and the general public were notified that PTA has received the application for the grant of approval of the proposed acquisition of Telenor Pakistan (Private) Limited and Orion Towers (Private) Limited.

All telecom consumers, stakeholders, interested/affected persons, and the general public are invited to submit their written comments (if any) regarding the subject matter to the Director General (Wireless Licensing).

Telenor, Orion: PTCL’s proposed acquisition could lessen market competition: CCP

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) is currently conducting a phase-II review of the proposed acquisition of Telenor Pakistan by PTCL.

This crucial review will determine whether the merger is approved and what conditions may be imposed to ensure competitive fairness in the market.

The PTCL filed a pre-merger application on March 06, 2024. The CCP had 30 days to review the application and issue a Phase-I order, according to its law.

Phase-1 order was announced on May 03, 2024, within the timescale specified in the competition law.

Phase-I order analyzed that there may be some potential impact on competition in the telecom sector therefore; the pre-merger application will be considered in phase-II review. CCP has 90 days to complete this detailed review and issue its order.

A Phase-II review involves an in-depth investigation into the merger’s potential impact on market competition. This stage is initiated when preliminary findings suggest that the merger could restrict competition in the telecom sector.

Currently, CCP is conducting extensive analysis, collecting detailed data, market participant responses through comprehensive questionnaires, and comments from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTA ptcl Competition Commission of Pakistan Telenor Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: PTA gets application

Probe against IPPs expanded after resistance by some

Discos’ sell-off to pave way for a competitive market: CCP

All set for SCO ministers’ moot

Tax exemption only allowed under ITO 2001, if ...

Gas use for industrial processes also first priority: ECC

Export of unutilised sugar quota: Cabinet ties extension to grower payment

Finance Division notifies 10-year limit for family pension

Q4FY24 adjustment: Tariffs of Discos, KE raised by Rs1.74/unit

SCCI files plea against contracts with IPPs

Read more stories