Acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: PTA gets application

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received the application for the grant of approval of the proposed acquisition of Telenor Pakistan (Private) Limited and Orion Towers (Private) Limited to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).

Official document revealed that this transaction involves transfer of 100 percent shareholding/ equity interest from Telenor Pakistan B.V to PTCL.

As a result of this transaction Telenor Pakistan (Private) Limited, Orion Towers (Private) Limited and Telenor LDI Communication (Pvt) Limited will be controlled by PTCL.

All telecom consumers, stakeholders, interested/affected persons and the general public were notified that PTA has received the application for the grant of approval of the proposed acquisition of Telenor Pakistan (Private) Limited and Orion Towers (Private) Limited.

All telecom consumers, stakeholders, interested/affected persons, and the general public are invited to submit their written comments (if any) regarding the subject matter to the Director General (Wireless Licensing).

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) is currently conducting a phase-II review of the proposed acquisition of Telenor Pakistan by PTCL.

This crucial review will determine whether the merger is approved and what conditions may be imposed to ensure competitive fairness in the market.

The PTCL filed a pre-merger application on March 06, 2024. The CCP had 30 days to review the application and issue a Phase-I order, according to its law.

Phase-1 order was announced on May 03, 2024, within the timescale specified in the competition law.

Phase-I order analyzed that there may be some potential impact on competition in the telecom sector therefore; the pre-merger application will be considered in phase-II review. CCP has 90 days to complete this detailed review and issue its order.

A Phase-II review involves an in-depth investigation into the merger’s potential impact on market competition. This stage is initiated when preliminary findings suggest that the merger could restrict competition in the telecom sector.

Currently, CCP is conducting extensive analysis, collecting detailed data, market participant responses through comprehensive questionnaires, and comments from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

