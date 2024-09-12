AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
Gohar secures production orders for detained party legislators

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2024 03:48am

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan successfully secured production orders for its arrested members of National Assembly, following a meeting with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday.

The PTI delegation, which included Dawar Kundi and Ali Muhammad Khan, met the Speaker at his chamber to request the release orders.

“You announced on Tuesday that production orders would be issued, but they have not yet been released to bring our arrested members to the Assembly. You made a verbal promise yesterday, and we are here today for the written orders,” Gohar said.

Later, talking to journalists outside the Parliament House, Barrister Gohar confirmed that Speaker Sadiq had issued the production orders for the arrested PTI members.

“All the members will be present in the house tomorrow,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

