AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
DFML 51.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.81%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
HUBC 149.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.23%)
NBP 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.05%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.14%)
PAEL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
PTC 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 51.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.99%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.85%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
BR100 8,311 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 26,914 Decreased By -1 (-0%)
KSE100 78,652 Decreased By -634.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 24,817 Decreased By -256.3 (-1.02%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil ends higher on rising inventories

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:24pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Malaysian palm oil futures ended marginally higher on Wednesday after industry data showed inventories in the world’s second-largest producer rose more than expected last month.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 16 ringgit, or 0.41%, at 3,901 ringgit a metric ton.

On Tuesday, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said the country’s palm oil stocks at the end of August rose 7.34% from the previous month to 1.88 million metric tons, the highest level in six months.

Crude palm oil production gained 2.87% to 1.89 million metric tons, while palm oil exports fell 9.74% to 1.53 million metric tons, the board said.

A Reuters survey had forecast inventories at 1.86 million metric tons, with output seen at 1.89 million metric tons and exports at 1.5 million metric tons.

The market is trading sideways due to a lack of clarity “over the future course of price action and also (the) market is waiting for Indonesian palm oil export levies and duty policy revision,” said Anilkumar Bagani, head of research at Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker Sunvin group.

Palm oil falls as August inventories rise more than expected

Indonesia, the biggest palm oil exporter, plans to lower export duties to improve competitiveness and raise farmers’ income.

Palm oil may break support at 3,856 ringgit per metric ton and fall towards the 3,782 ringgit to 3,796 ringgit range.

Oil climbed more than 2% on Wednesday, paring some of the previous day’s losses, as a drop in U.S. crude inventories and concern about Hurricane Francine disrupting U.S. output countered concerns about weak global demand.

Higher crude oil futures make palm an attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

U.S. stock futures faltered, the dollar was on the defensive and bond prices rallied, as markets reacted to a U.S. presidential debate in which Vice President Kamala Harris put Republican Donald Trump on the defensive.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil ends higher on rising inventories

Saudi Arabia committed to Pakistan’s economic growth, says KSA envoy

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, Islamabad

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments

Kamala Harris puts Trump on defensive in combative debate

Fauji Fertilizer Company intends to acquire Agritech Limited

Polio worker, officer killed in Bajaur: police

Afghanistan says to begin work on huge gas pipeline

Higher sales tax threatens government’s EV promotion efforts: EDB official

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs264,000 per tola

Read more stories