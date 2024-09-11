AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
DFML 51.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.81%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
HUBC 149.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.23%)
NBP 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.05%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.14%)
PAEL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
PTC 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 51.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.99%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.85%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
BR100 8,310 Decreased By -55 (-0.66%)
BR30 27,082 Increased By 167.3 (0.62%)
KSE100 78,652 Decreased By -634.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 24,817 Decreased By -256.3 (-1.02%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets in red on weak oil, US data in focus

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2024 03:23pm

Major Gulf stock markets fell in early trade on Wednesday, dragged by weaker oil prices, while investors awaited key US inflation data that could affect the size of a potential interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve next week.

OPEC on Tuesday cut its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024 reflecting data received so far this year and also trimmed its expectation for next year, marking the producer group’s second consecutive downward revision.

China accounted for the bulk of the latest downgrade, as OPEC trimmed its forecast of Chinese growth to 650,000 bpd in 2024 from 700,000 bpd.

Oil use in the world’s second-largest economy was facing headwinds from economic challenges and moves to cleaner fuels, OPEC said.

Oil prices stabilised after dropping more than 3% on Tuesday, but still hovered near three-year lows after OPEC+ revised down its demand forecast for this year and 2025.

Brent crude futures was last 0.43% higher at $69.49 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 1%, dragged by a 0.7% fall in Al Taiseer Group and a 1.3% decrease in Al Rajhi Bank.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco dropped 0.3%.

Investor focus will now be on the US Labor Department’s consumer price index report later on Wednesday for policy clues although the Fed has made it clear employment has taken on a greater focus than inflation.

Major Gulf markets gain, key US inflation data in focus

While the Fed is widely expected to cut rates next week, the size of the rate cut is still up for debate, especially after a mixed labour report on Friday failed to provide clarity on which way the central bank could go.

Dubai’s main share index fell 0.8%, with Emirates NBD losing 1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.7%. However, NMDC Energy rose as much as 20% in debut trade.

The Qatari benchmark was down 0.2%, hit by a 1.6% fall in Qatar Gas Transport.

MENA Gulf stocks

Comments

200 characters

Major Gulf markets in red on weak oil, US data in focus

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, Islamabad

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments

Kamala Harris puts Trump on defensive in combative debate

Fauji Fertilizer Company intends to acquire Agritech Limited

Higher sales tax threatens government’s EV promotion efforts: EDB official

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs264,000 per tola

Oil recovers after slide as US inventory drop, storm support

Legislation related to privatisation of loss-making SOEs: Minister says govt will need support of Parliament

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Read more stories