AGL 38.61 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (9.35%)
AIRLINK 138.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.37%)
BOP 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.92%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DFML 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
DGKC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FCCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFBL 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.37%)
FFL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
HUBC 150.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.27%)
HUMNL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.33%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
KOSM 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
NBP 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.52%)
OGDC 135.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PAEL 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
PPL 112.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.49%)
PRL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
SEARL 58.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.21%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TOMCL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 52.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
UNITY 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.4%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 8,379 Increased By 14.4 (0.17%)
BR30 27,048 Increased By 132.9 (0.49%)
KSE100 79,397 Increased By 109.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 25,088 Increased By 14.9 (0.06%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-11

13th Ijarah Sukuk auction set for 16th: PSX

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange has announced that the 13th auction for the GoP Ijarah Sukuk (GIS) is planned to be conducted on September 16, 2024 through PSX Auction System.

All Broker Clearing Members (BCMs), Non-Broker Clearing Members (NBCMs) and Professional Clearing Member (PCM) of National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) are eligible to participate in the Auction for their proprietary accounts, investors and funds under their management, PSX said in a notice issued here on Tuesday.

The PSX said that the Participant Admin User details (Back office and Front office) as provided by the participants for the 12th auction dated August 15, 2024 to PSX/NCCPL shall be used ‘as is’ for this upcoming auction.

All participants shall use their same credentials (User ID, Password and PIN Code) for this auction as were used in August 15, 2024 auction for investor mapping/cash assignment and bidding.

In case of any amendment in the Participants’ Admin user details, participants may provide the updated details to PSX/NCCPL.

BCM participants are required to provide instrument wise 10 percent Advance Committed Amount and inform PSX/NCCPL via emails [email protected] and [email protected] with the subject clearly specifying “Primary Market Auction Setup”.

The investors registered by the participants in 12th auction dated August 15, 2024 shall remain there in auction system and participants are only required to map the instruments and assign cash where applicable.

Participants to incorporate accurate UIN, CDC Participants ID and CDC Sub Account No./CDC Investor A/c No. otherwise auction system will not allow to register investor (s) as Auction System is integrated with CDC system. In case if investor has no existing Trading Account/CDC Sub Account/ CDC Investor Account, participants will be required to input “ZEROs (00000)” in the Participant ID field while registering their investors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX GIS GIS auctions Ijarah Sukuk auction PSX Auction System

Comments

200 characters

13th Ijarah Sukuk auction set for 16th: PSX

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Budgetary support: Jul-Aug borrowing drops 58pc to Rs660.3bn YoY

Bill aimed at raising number of judges in SC introduced in NA

‘Establishment has deceived us,’ says embittered IK

Govt decides to expedite process of sending PWD projects to provinces

PTA drafts ‘Accounting Separation (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2024’

SC says remarks of CJP reported ‘needlessly and inaccurately’

Read more stories