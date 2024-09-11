13th Ijarah Sukuk auction set for 16th: PSX

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange has announced that the 13th auction for the GoP Ijarah Sukuk (GIS) is planned to be conducted on September 16, 2024 through PSX Auction System.

All Broker Clearing Members (BCMs), Non-Broker Clearing Members (NBCMs) and Professional Clearing Member (PCM) of National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) are eligible to participate in the Auction for their proprietary accounts, investors and funds under their management, PSX said in a notice issued here on Tuesday.

The PSX said that the Participant Admin User details (Back office and Front office) as provided by the participants for the 12th auction dated August 15, 2024 to PSX/NCCPL shall be used ‘as is’ for this upcoming auction.

All participants shall use their same credentials (User ID, Password and PIN Code) for this auction as were used in August 15, 2024 auction for investor mapping/cash assignment and bidding.

In case of any amendment in the Participants’ Admin user details, participants may provide the updated details to PSX/NCCPL.

BCM participants are required to provide instrument wise 10 percent Advance Committed Amount and inform PSX/NCCPL via emails [email protected] and [email protected] with the subject clearly specifying “Primary Market Auction Setup”.

The investors registered by the participants in 12th auction dated August 15, 2024 shall remain there in auction system and participants are only required to map the instruments and assign cash where applicable.

Participants to incorporate accurate UIN, CDC Participants ID and CDC Sub Account No./CDC Investor A/c No. otherwise auction system will not allow to register investor (s) as Auction System is integrated with CDC system. In case if investor has no existing Trading Account/CDC Sub Account/ CDC Investor Account, participants will be required to input “ZEROs (00000)” in the Participant ID field while registering their investors.

