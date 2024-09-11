AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-11

Flood-hit areas of Balochistan: Minister directs authorities to provide necessary services to victims

Naveed Butt Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal directed the authorities to provide education, healthcare, and all necessary services to the flood victims as well as the areas which are being rehabilitated during the reconstruction process.

The minister gave these directions while chairing an important meeting of the Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project (IFRAP) on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed the situation in flood-affected areas of Balochistan and the overall pace and update on the rehabilitation activities in those regions.

Addressing the participants, Iqbal said that reconstruction projects were initiated as an expression of solidarity with the flood victims in Balochistan, and it is now our responsibility to complete these projects swiftly and timely. He emphasised that at least, 400 houses are to be built in each of the affected areas.

He said that the federal government is committed to fully cooperating with the provincial government in this regard. He said that along with the restoration of the affected areas, priority is also being given to local employment and livelihood improvements for the communities through agriculture, irrigation, and other projects.

Iqbal stressed that it is our collective responsibility to ensure that the benefits of reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts reach those most in need. He added that the implementation of the federal government’s reconstruction and resettlement project is the responsibility of the Balochistan government, and he would personally request the chief minister of Balochistan to ensure the project’s speedy completion.

At the same time, the federal minister for planning expressed his displeasure on the delay in the initiation of the National Highways Authority’s Emergency Build Assistance Project. He remarked that it was unfortunate that a project, which should have started in 2022, has been delayed and, as a result, the cost has tripled.

He also instructed the IFRAP project team and the heads of units established in the affected areas to build close relations with the affected people and local communities. He noted that the aim of the IFRAP project is to coordinate rehabilitation activities and raise awareness among the victims about these activities. The project, alongside its social interventions, aims to empower the people of Balochistan by raising awareness.

The federal minister urged the IFRAP team to ensure their active role in the reconstruction of affected areas and rehabilitation of the victims. He concluded that the full participation and active involvement of the communities is essential for ensuring transparency and the timely completion of development projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

