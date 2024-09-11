Party re-organisation: Nawaz to undertake countrywide tour

LAHORE: As a part of the PML-N re-organisation drive, the PML-N President Nawaz Sharif is learnt to have decided to undertake tour of different parts of the country.

In the first phase, Nawaz will hold meetings with senior PML-N leaders before undertaking tour to Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During visit to Balochistan, Nawaz would reach out the party loyalists and also give them important positions in the PML-N.

Nawaz will also visit different cities in Punjab to review the performance of the party leaders in south Punjab.

