AGL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (9.2%)
AIRLINK 138.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.22%)
BOP 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.92%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DFML 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
DGKC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
HUBC 150.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.27%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.49%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
KOSM 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.81%)
MLCF 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.02%)
NBP 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
OGDC 135.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
PAEL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.6%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
SEARL 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TOMCL 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TPLP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 52.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.21%)
UNITY 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.4%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,379 Increased By 14.4 (0.17%)
BR30 27,034 Increased By 118.8 (0.44%)
KSE100 79,400 Increased By 112.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 25,088 Increased By 14.8 (0.06%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-11

Party re-organisation: Nawaz to undertake countrywide tour

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

LAHORE: As a part of the PML-N re-organisation drive, the PML-N President Nawaz Sharif is learnt to have decided to undertake tour of different parts of the country.

In the first phase, Nawaz will hold meetings with senior PML-N leaders before undertaking tour to Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During visit to Balochistan, Nawaz would reach out the party loyalists and also give them important positions in the PML-N.

Nawaz will also visit different cities in Punjab to review the performance of the party leaders in south Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Nawaz Sharif PMLN PMLN supremo

Comments

200 characters

Party re-organisation: Nawaz to undertake countrywide tour

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Budgetary support: Jul-Aug borrowing drops 58pc to Rs660.3bn YoY

Bill aimed at raising number of judges in SC introduced in NA

‘Establishment has deceived us,’ says embittered IK

Govt decides to expedite process of sending PWD projects to provinces

PTA drafts ‘Accounting Separation (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2024’

SC says remarks of CJP reported ‘needlessly and inaccurately’

Read more stories