Party re-organisation: Nawaz to undertake countrywide tour

LAHORE: As a part of the PML-N re-organisation drive, the PML-N President Nawaz Sharif is learnt to have decided to undertake tour of different parts of the country.
In the first phase, Nawaz will hold meetings with senior PML-N leaders before undertaking tour to Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
During visit to Balochistan, Nawaz would reach out the party loyalists and also give them important positions in the PML-N.
Nawaz will also visit different cities in Punjab to review the performance of the party leaders in south Punjab.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments