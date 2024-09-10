AGL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.69%)
Indian rupee may dip as fading bets of large Fed rate cut boost dollar

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2024 10:28am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to open marginally weaker on Tuesday following a further recovery in the dollar amid falling odds of 50 basis points Federal Reserve rate cut next week.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 83.96-83.97 to the U.S. dollar compared with 83.9550 in the previous session.

It “will be that kind” of a session where the dollar/rupee pair will be “well bid” without doing much, a currency trader at a bank said.

The pair “will remain married to 84” for now, he said, noting that the next important events are the U.S. August inflation and the Sept. 17-18 Fed meeting.

The odds that the Fed will opt for a 50 bps rate cut at that meeting are now down to 25% from nearly 40% prior to the U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

While the August payrolls fell short of expectations, there was an improvement in the unemployment rate.

Indian rupee may dip on risk aversion; Fed uncertainty persists

Overall, most economists reckoned that the highly anticipated report was not weak enough to push the Fed to deliver a larger rate cut. Helped by this, the dollar index has recovered nearly 1% from recent lows.

Fed policymakers who spoke after the report too seem to have indicated their preference for a 25 bps reduction to begin the rate cut cycle.

Cutting rates too quickly could undermine the progress the Fed has made in moving inflation to their target, ANZ Bank said in a note.

ANZ expects the Fed to cut rates by 25 bps at each of their three remaining meetings this year and by a total of 200 bps over the cycle.

Asian currencies were mostly weaker while equities were mixed following a recovery on Wall Street. U.S. inflation data is on deck on Wednesday.

Indian rupee

