Rice Cell to be established in Sindh Governor House

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2024 06:32am

KARACHI: Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori Governor Sindh has announced to set up a Rice Cell in Governor House Karachi to further promote the rice exports from Pakistan.

While presiding 16th Export Awards Ceremony of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) at Sindh Governor’s House, Governor Sindh extended his appreciation to Rice Exporters for achieving the $4 billion mark in FY24 for the first time in the history of the country.

He assured his full support to resolve the various pending issues of rice exporters and as a part of this support a Rice Cell will be established in Governor House to extend support to rice exporters.

During the ceremony, he distributed Export Awards among leading and prominent rice exporters and also presented gold medals for special contributions for this sector.

Governor Sindh also announced his recommendations for the highest Civil Award of Sitara-e-Imtiaz for Abdul Rahim Janoo, in recognition of his excellent social welfare services and organizing Free Eye camps for poor peoples of Pakistan for the last 36 years.

Chela Ram Kewlani Chairman REAP also addressed the audience during the occasion and highlighted various pending issues of the rice export sector. He said that now the rice exporters are eyeing on the $5 billion mark for this fiscal year to support Pakistan’s economy.

On the occasion Chela Ram Kewlani Chairman REAP, Haseeb Ali Khan Senior Vice Chairman REAP and Abdul Rahim Janoo Convener REAP Export Awards Committee, presented REAP Shield to Governor Sindh. A cake cutting ceremony was also done by Honourable Governor Sindh on REAP’s Silver Jubilee Celebrations.

This award ceremony was attended by current and former office bearers of the associations, Managing Committee Members; REAP Members from all Provinces of Pakistan, Consul Generals of various countries as well as elite business community from all over Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Rice Governor Sindh REAP Rice exports Kamran tessori Governor House Sindh Rice Cell

