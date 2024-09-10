Minister inaugurates free computer centre at KPT Industrial Home

KARACHI: In a significant ceremony with aim to empower women, the KPT has officially launched free computer centre at the KPT Industrial Home, Keamari.

The Minister of Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh attended the inauguration ceremony as Chief Guest, accompanied with Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi.

Such an initiative is the vision of the minister of Maritime Affairs to enhance the skills of women, specially residing in Keamari and nearby areas and providing them with the tools necessary to thrive in today’s digital age. This event marked a new chapter in the ongoing efforts for women empowerment. Upon arrival, the minister of Maritime Affairs was briefed about the CSR activities being undertaken by KPT in the field of health, education, environment, communication, services and sports.

While speaking on the occasion, Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh emphasised the importance of such initiatives and said that these facilities are essential in providing women with the skills they need to contribute to the nation, just as men do. The minister further said that similar opportunities will be provided in the future across social, educational and economic, domains to empower women, ensuring that more platforms are created for their advancement. The KPT provided employment to women in more than 13 percent of posts, setting a practical example of women’s empowerment.

On the occasion, Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi said that we believe that empowering women is crucial for the development of a society. The establishment of this computer centre aims to abreast women with IT for enhancing their employability and opening doors to new opportunities, ultimately leading to increased income potential. This initiative underscored KPT’s dedication to social responsibility and community development. By providing the women of Keamari with vital digital competencies, KPT’s aim is to foster IT women to build IT nation, financial independence and empowerment.

The event was well attended by General Managers and officials from KPT, as well as the prominent figures of the Keamari community. The strong turnout reflects the community’s support for this initiative and its potential impact on gender equality. All participants hail the efforts of KPT in CSR domain.

After the inauguration, the minister visited the KPT Sports Centre of Martial Arts at Keamari. The minister lauded the KPT’s CSR efforts to harness and polish the intellectual and physical potential of youth.

