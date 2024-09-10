Key legislation: PM takes coalition partners into confidence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took his coalition partners into confidence on key legislation this week and asked members of the ruling alliance to ensure their presence in Islamabad during the ongoing session of the National Assembly.

The prime minister hosted a dinner reception for the parliamentarians from the ruling alliance, including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and members National Assembly from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) also attended the reception.

Sources said that he took the parliamentarians into confidence on the proposed legislation in the parliament this week, as the government is said to bring important constitutional amendments including with regard to increase in Supreme Court’s judges.

They added that the prime minister instructed the parliamentarians from the ruling alliance to ensure their presence in Islamabad to be available for the passage of the proposed legislation from the Parliament.

According to the sources, the prime minister will also reach out to PPP and JUI-F to support the proposed legislation.

The prime minister, while addressing the dinner reception, criticised the alleged unparliamentary language used in the PTI rally on Sunday, the sources said, adding there existed differences of opinion in politics but there was no room for rivalries in politics.

