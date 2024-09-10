Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Maryam visits Ravi Sapphire Bay

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2024 06:32am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif along with PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif visited Ravi Sapphire Bay, a suburb of Sheikhupura.

Both Chief Minister and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were briefed in detail about the River Training Work Development Plan.

CEO RUDA Imran Amin said, “46 km channelization will be done in three phases on both sides of River Ravi, 36% of the area will be reserved for forests and greenery in the project.” He added, “46-km long three-way road will be constructed from Siphen to Hudayara Drain and 03 barrages will also be constructed in the Ravi River Front Project.”

The CM visited the sites of River Training Works and Barrage, and reviewed the construction work at Sapphire Bay.

