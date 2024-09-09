Wapda planning work on Chashma Lift Canal project

PESHAWAR: The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) is preparing strategy for initiating construction work on Chashma Lift Canal Project.

This was told by the General Manager (GM) Wapda North, Shafiq Khan Betni during a meeting with KPK Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here at Governor House.

The GM Wapda North said that a strategy is being prepared to begin construction work on the CLC Project and for this purpose a special Directorate has also been established at Chashma Right Bank Canal Colony, D I Khan.

KP governor says has met PM for uplift projects

The KPK Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed happiness over the progress made in this regard and said that Chashma Lift Canal is not only a project of the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rather it is a project of the progress and development of the whole country.

The execution of the project will not only brig thousands of barren lands under cultivation and usher green revolution in the region, rather will ensure the food security of the whole Pakistan. Moreover, he said the project will not only help eradication of unemployment in KPK, but will also begin a new era of development in other developmental sectors.

The KPK governor said that he is grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and federal government for allocating Rs 19 billion in the federal budget for the current financial year.

In this connection, he also paid tributes to the efforts of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who played role in ensuring this process. He was hopeful that construction work on Chashma Lift Canal will also begin this year. During the meeting other Wapda related development schemes in the province also came under discussion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024