Maryam meets people at roadside tea stall

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while going back to Lahore from DG Khan made her vehicle stop at a tea stall and gave a pleasant surprise to the citizens.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif stopped on the roadside at tea shop on her way back after attending ‘Children Nutrition Program’ ceremony in DG Khan.

The Chief Minister sat on a cot and took the traditional tea of DG Khan. She appreciated delicious tea and conversed with the citizens as well. The CM inquired from them about various other affairs, as well.

