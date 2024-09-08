AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Sep 08, 2024
Cameron Green leads Australia to T20 series sweep of Scotland

AFP Published 08 Sep, 2024 12:22pm

EDINBURGH: Cameron Green starred with both bat and ball as Australia completed a 3-0 sweep of Scotland from their T20 series in Edinburgh on Saturday.

All-rounder Green top scored for the tourists with 62 not out after taking 3-35 as Australia chased down the Scotland total of 149 with 23 balls to spare.

Brandon McMullen scored his third half-century in four matches against Australia, but his 56 and 25 from opener George Munsey were the only batters to make significant contributions for Scotland.

Green picked up his first three-wicket haul in T20 cricket and then stepped in with the bat to rescue a faltering start from the world champions.

Brad Currie removed both Australian openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Travis Head inside the first two overs.

But Green put on 61 for the third wicket alongside captain Mitch Marsh to put the visitors back on course for victory.

Sri Lanka’s De Silva and Kamindu Mendis defy England in third Test

Tim David added a quickfire 25 before Aaron Hardie joined Green to finish the job with a four through the covers.

Brief scores:

Scotland 149/9, 20 overs (Brandon McMullen 56; Cameron Green 3-35) v Australia 154/4, 16.1 overs (Green 62, Brad Currie 2-20)

Toss: Australia

Result: Australia won by six wickets

Australia win series 3-0

Cameron Green Scotland vs australia t20 Tim David

