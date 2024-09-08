Gohar accepts Omar’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: Under pressure from party workers, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday finally accepted the resignation of party secretary general Omar Ayub.

Ayub, who also serves as the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, submitted his resignation on September 5, citing the overwhelming workload associated with his multiple roles.

However, party sources said that he was under immense pressure from party workers as they have been questioning him about party leadership’s role in releasing Imran Khan from jail.

‘PTI will not allow legislation seeking extension of top judge’s tenure’: Gohar

“Omar had nothing to say to workers about the release of Imran Khan. This is the reason he could not continue as party secretary general,” said a senior PTI leader who declined to be named.

On Saturday, PTI chairman accepted his resignation which he had submitted some months back after party workers in Islamabad warned him of dire consequences if anything happened to Imran Khan in jail.

He expressed his gratitude for the approval and stated that he will continue to contribute to the party as a dedicated member.

In his resignation statement, Ayub revealed that he had previously resigned on June 22, but that resignation had not been accepted.

He attributed the decision to step down to the demanding nature of his responsibilities, which included managing party affairs, attending court hearings, and handling constitutional matters.

Party sources indicate that Salman Akram Raja has been appointed as the new secretary general, taking over Ayub’s former role.

Imran has also restructured the party’s administrative functions, with Omar Ayub and Senator Shibli Faraz leading parliamentary affairs, while Raoof Hassan will head the party’s think tank.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024