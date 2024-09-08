Pak-England test series to be held in Pakistan: PCB chairman

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Raza Naqvi said on Saturday that the English Cricket Board is satisfied with the venues in Rawalpindi and Multan and the Test series between England and Pakistan will be held in Pakistan.

"Jay Shah remains in touch with me and he agreed that the Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan and it will be held in Pakistan,” said Mohsin Naqvi, while talking to media during his visit to the Gaddafi Stadium, to review and inspect the development work of the stadium. He stated that a new floor of the stadium will be ready in three weeks.

About the Rawalpindi Stadium, he said the condition of the stadium is very bad and work has been stopped. Pindi Stadium will be demolished and rebuilt, he said, adding: "A new stadium will be built in Islamabad and its design is ready and the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) options are available in Islamabad."

The PCB Chairman said that rebuilding the Karachi Stadium has a tough task but we are daring and for the purpose, the best team of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has reached Karachi.

Regarding the hotel project, he said that work on the project will start after the Champions Trophy. There is also land of PCB in Karachi and hotel will be built there too, he added.

To a query, he said that there is a meeting of the Asian Cricket Council scheduled in Colombo but “I cannot go, I will attend the meeting through video link.” All the major cricketing nations are with us on holding the Champions Trophy, he said.

When asked about the selection of the captain, he said it will be decided by the coaches and the selection committee and for the purpose coaches and selection committee will meet today and also on September 22.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024