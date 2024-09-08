AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-08

JI chief denounces recent legislation about ICT rallies

Published 08 Sep, 2024

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has denounced the recently introduced legislation aimed at regulating rallies in Islamabad, asserting that every citizen and political party has a constitutional right to stage peaceful protests anywhere in the country. He emphasized that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will organize protests at a time and location of its choosing in the federal capital.

Speaking to the media after addressing a medical conference at Expo Centre Lahore on Saturday, he criticized the government, which he said was formed through rigged elections and the manipulation of Form 47. He questioned the legitimacy of such a government to introduce restrictive laws.

He also warned that the government would be held responsible for any escalation in tensions if it fails to implement the Rawalpindi Agreement. He said the government has 15-day for compliance, signalling that further unrest could follow if the government hesitates.

In ongoing consultations with traders, the JI, he said, is considering a three-day shutter-down strike as a form of protest. He added that a wheel-jam strike is also under consideration, with discussions already underway with transporters. The JI could approach the court and also call for the boycott of electricity bills, he said.

Rehman reiterated JI’s commitment to advocating for reduced electricity tariffs and the elimination of unjust taxes imposed on the salaried class. He called for expanding the tax net to include the feudal elite and urged a thorough review of agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs). He condemned the extravagant lifestyles of the ruling class, saying the elite indulging in luxuries at the public’s expense.

He said the JI has already launched a nationwide membership drive, aiming to recruit five million new members. Following this, the party intends to establish public committees and mobilize citizens in the fight for their rights.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

