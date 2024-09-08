AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-08

KEMU budget 2024-25 approved: Governor advocates merit for development

Muhammad Saleem Published 08 Sep, 2024 02:42am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Saturday that they have no option but to ensure merit for the country’s development.

“Pakistan is a gift from Allah Almighty for which we all have to work together for its development and security,” he said while chairing the 16th Senate meeting of King Edward Medical University, here today.

Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique attended the meeting as Pro-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University.

Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University, Prof. Mahmood Ayaz in his welcome address shed light on the institution’s 164 years of wonderful historical medical services and ongoing and completed projects.

Prof. Abrar Ashraf informed the Senate meeting about the development schemes and budget of the university. During the meeting, the supplementary budget of 2023-24 and annual budget of 2024-25 of the University were approved.

The governor said that we should set aside political differences in the larger interest of the country. He said that he will continue to strive for the improvement of institutions along with the government of Punjab.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that quality research is being promoted in the medical institutions of Punjab. He said that he has been working with the best teachers for 14 years for the improvement of the health sector. He said that the establishment of International Medical School on Muridke-Narowal Road will be a big achievement.

On this occasion, Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry, Principal Secretary Governor Punjab Captain Retired Saqib Zafar, Prof. Emeritus and Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Moin, Special Secretary Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Tariq Mehmood attended the meeting.

The governor visited the house of martyred Captain Mohammad Ali Qureshi who was martyred in terrorist attack in Balochistan. He offered his heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyr and offered Fateha.

Talking on this occasion, the governor said that the sacrifice of Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi will always be remembered. “We are proud of Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi’s sacrifice for the country,” he said, adding: “Such sons are heroes of the nation who are leading the fight against terrorism and the nation pays tribute to the armed forces and their martyrs.” He said that the doors of the Governor’s house are always open for the families of the martyrs and the family of the martyr can contact me at any time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Khawaja Salman Rafique Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Prof. Mahmood Ayaz Prof. Abrar Ashraf budget of 2023 24

Comments

200 characters

KEMU budget 2024-25 approved: Governor advocates merit for development

Reko Diq project: AGP objects to Rs89.55bn GHPL investment in USD

Peaceful protests, public order: President signs bill into law

SCO MMFETA on 12th

Economic planning: Policy board set up

Before removal, employee must be given fair opportunity to respond: SC

Gohar accepts Omar’s resignation

$77.8m ‘Recharge Pakistan’ project being launched on 10th

Electricity arrears: KP to move CCI against deductions at source by MoF

IK files acquittal plea in Al-Qadir Trust scam case

PTI rally today: Khan introduces major changes to party’s organizational structure

Read more stories