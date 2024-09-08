KEMU budget 2024-25 approved: Governor advocates merit for development

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Saturday that they have no option but to ensure merit for the country’s development.

“Pakistan is a gift from Allah Almighty for which we all have to work together for its development and security,” he said while chairing the 16th Senate meeting of King Edward Medical University, here today.

Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique attended the meeting as Pro-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University.

Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University, Prof. Mahmood Ayaz in his welcome address shed light on the institution’s 164 years of wonderful historical medical services and ongoing and completed projects.

Prof. Abrar Ashraf informed the Senate meeting about the development schemes and budget of the university. During the meeting, the supplementary budget of 2023-24 and annual budget of 2024-25 of the University were approved.

The governor said that we should set aside political differences in the larger interest of the country. He said that he will continue to strive for the improvement of institutions along with the government of Punjab.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that quality research is being promoted in the medical institutions of Punjab. He said that he has been working with the best teachers for 14 years for the improvement of the health sector. He said that the establishment of International Medical School on Muridke-Narowal Road will be a big achievement.

On this occasion, Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry, Principal Secretary Governor Punjab Captain Retired Saqib Zafar, Prof. Emeritus and Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Moin, Special Secretary Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Tariq Mehmood attended the meeting.

The governor visited the house of martyred Captain Mohammad Ali Qureshi who was martyred in terrorist attack in Balochistan. He offered his heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyr and offered Fateha.

Talking on this occasion, the governor said that the sacrifice of Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi will always be remembered. “We are proud of Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi’s sacrifice for the country,” he said, adding: “Such sons are heroes of the nation who are leading the fight against terrorism and the nation pays tribute to the armed forces and their martyrs.” He said that the doors of the Governor’s house are always open for the families of the martyrs and the family of the martyr can contact me at any time.

