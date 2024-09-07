Health & Wellness Expo 2024 concludes

KARACHI: The two-day Health & Wellness Expo 2024, held on September 4th and 5th at a local hotel in Karachi, concluded, showcasing the cutting-edge emergency services provided by Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services (SIEHS) 1122. As a key participant, SIEHS displayed an innovative range of ambulances, including motorbike and mountain cycle-based emergency vehicles.

The exhibition also highlighted the organization’s telemedicine service, Tele-Tabeeb 1123, along with outlets for Research, Development & Education, Fleet Management, and Biomedical support.

During the expo, Brigadier Tarique Quadir Lakhiar, CEO of SIEHS, delivered an exclusive talk on “Transforming the Pre-Hospital Management Matrix,” discussing the strides SIEHS has made in reshaping emergency healthcare across Sindh.

He emphasized the critical support from the Sindh government in expanding SIEHS’s services. “With the vision of our political leadership, what started with the Aman Foundation has grown into a free, state-of-the-art ambulance service, now encompassing 461 advanced ambulances serving 30 districts of Sindh,” Brigadier Lakhiar remarked. “We handle nearly 20,000 calls daily, many requiring immediate medical assistance, and we are committed to meeting these demands”.

The expo drew healthcare professionals, industry leaders, and social figures, all of whom praised SIEHS’s efforts to revolutionize pre-hospital care in Sindh.

