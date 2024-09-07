NA passes ‘Peaceful Assembly & Public Order Bill’ amid protest

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly amid the protest of opposition members passed, “The Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024” to empower the district magistrate to impose a ban on any assembly (gathering, meeting, get-together etc.) and “The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024” as passed by the Senate.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq allowed Danial Chaudhry of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to move motion to suspend the other business and to declare private members’ day to table “The Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024” for passage. After voting, the bills were passed by a majority. The bills had already been passed by the Senate.

Barrister Danial Chaudhry of PML-N introduced the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024 as a supplementary agenda item.

Although members belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) strongly opposed the bill, it was passed by a majority vote. The opposition members protested, chanting “no, no” in the house.

With approval from both houses, the bills will now be sent to the president for final endorsement to become law.

Speaking on a point of order, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan of PTI regretted that the parliament is being used for petty political gain, which is quite unfortunate. “The said piece of legislation is cruel. The government is in haste to pass the bill. The speaker should have referred bill to the standing committee for further deliberation,” he added.

Law Minister Azam Tarar said that the purpose of the bill is to maintain peace during public assemblies and processions. He dismissed the opposition’s concerns, noting that the increasing number of demonstrations in federal capital has caused significant inconvenience to citizens.

According to clause 04 of “The Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024”, “the District Magistrate, before granting permission shall examine the prevailing law and order situation and obtained security clearance reports from law enforcement agencies. The district Magistrate may refuse the issuance of the permission with reasons to be recorded in writing. No assembly shall take place without prior permission of the District Magistrate. According to clause 06 of the Bill, “the event coordinator or any person concerned aggrieved by the order passed by the distrust magistrate, may prefer an appeal in writing before the chief commissioner within 15-day. The event coordinator or any person concerned aggrieved by the order passed by the Chief Commissioner, may prefer a revision in writing before the Secretary Ministry of Interior within 15-day of the order.”

For any public gathering in Islamabad, organizers must submit an application to the deputy commissioner at least seven days in advance.

The application must include details of the location, number of participants, and the event’s purpose. The DC will have the authority to reject the request, providing written reasons for doing so. Gatherings will only be allowed in designated areas.

The DC can amend or revoke permissions based on national security risks, potential violence, or public safety concerns. The government may also declare certain areas as “Red Zones” or “High-Security Zones.” The DC can instruct the police to disperse a gathering if it disrupts public order. In cases of non-compliance, the police may use force to disband the assembly.

Under the new law, participants in unauthorized gatherings may face arrest and detention. Those found guilty could face up to three years in prison, or with fine, or with both. Repeat offenders could be sentenced to up to 10 years. The law minister also presented “The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024” in the house for passage. The House passed the bill with majority.

The purpose of the bill, in Section 232 of Election Act, 2017, for the marginal heading “Qualifications and disqualifications” shall be substituted by “disqualification on the account of declaration by court”.

During the legislation, Jamshed Dasti pointed the quorum of the House. The House was in order after counting of heads.

