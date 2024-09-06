AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
AIRLINK 142.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
DCL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.98%)
DFML 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.78%)
DGKC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
FFBL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.43%)
KOSM 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-9.36%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.61%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 57.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.22%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.92%)
UNITY 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 8,350 Increased By 4.7 (0.06%)
BR30 26,917 Decreased By -120 (-0.44%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 15.3 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,026 Increased By 13.7 (0.05%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-06

IESCO consumers irked by over-billing, flawed AMI technology

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 06 Sep, 2024 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of consumers of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) are at the suffering due to allegedly unprecedented over-billing coupled with serious faults in the AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) technology being installed across the households in twin cities.

Over the last few weeks, reports received from different areas have indicated that hapless consumers are wandering from pillar to post for the redressal of their grievances involving inflated billing by IESCO.

According to sources, the contract of millions of dollars’ project has been awarded to companies for installation of AMI meters across the Disco. However, the companies have untrained workforce which is creating hurdles for the consumers by inserting wires in wrong holes of meters.

Additionally, the staff of companies which is supposed to rectify complaints of consumers is not available in Discos Sub-Divisions due to which consumers are seen fighting with IESCO officials.

Reports have also suggested that the faulty wiring during the installation of AMI meters is resulting in frequent glitches causing enormous inconvenience to the consumers.

Numerous consumers are visiting the IESCO offices on a daily basis seeking relief against excessive billing and faulty wiring but to no avail.

Senior IESCO officials have admitted that over-billing and technical issues related to the new AMI metering technology has increased manifolds the volume of customer complaints. However, no effective action seems to be taken by the authorities to address the public grievances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

electricity IESCO overbilling AMI technology

Comments

200 characters

IESCO consumers irked by over-billing, flawed AMI technology

FTAs, PTAs: MoC urged to include commercial transactions clause

FBR amends Federal Excise Rules, 2005

Aurangzeb urges support for Chinese cos

Aurangzeb explains steps to stabilise economy

Capacity tariff of Chinese IPPs: China appears unwilling to renegotiate?

PD officials quizzed by Nepra on shift to SOFR

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs69.9trn

Attacks on grid stations: Govt decides to treat errant KP MPs in a heavy manner

PM seeks plans for $25bn IT exports

Pakistan has responded positively to BD’s gestures: FO

Read more stories