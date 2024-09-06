IESCO consumers irked by over-billing, flawed AMI technology

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of consumers of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) are at the suffering due to allegedly unprecedented over-billing coupled with serious faults in the AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) technology being installed across the households in twin cities.

Over the last few weeks, reports received from different areas have indicated that hapless consumers are wandering from pillar to post for the redressal of their grievances involving inflated billing by IESCO.

According to sources, the contract of millions of dollars’ project has been awarded to companies for installation of AMI meters across the Disco. However, the companies have untrained workforce which is creating hurdles for the consumers by inserting wires in wrong holes of meters.

Additionally, the staff of companies which is supposed to rectify complaints of consumers is not available in Discos Sub-Divisions due to which consumers are seen fighting with IESCO officials.

Reports have also suggested that the faulty wiring during the installation of AMI meters is resulting in frequent glitches causing enormous inconvenience to the consumers.

Numerous consumers are visiting the IESCO offices on a daily basis seeking relief against excessive billing and faulty wiring but to no avail.

Senior IESCO officials have admitted that over-billing and technical issues related to the new AMI metering technology has increased manifolds the volume of customer complaints. However, no effective action seems to be taken by the authorities to address the public grievances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024