AGL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.63%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.23%)
DCL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
DFML 50.54 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.68%)
DGKC 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.44%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 46.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.73%)
HUBC 153.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.2%)
HUMNL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.21%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
NBP 59.50 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (4.66%)
OGDC 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
PAEL 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.51%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.68%)
PPL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SEARL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TOMCL 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
TPLP 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
TREET 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
TRG 52.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 8,370 Increased By 23.8 (0.28%)
BR30 27,028 Increased By 119.7 (0.44%)
KSE100 79,142 Increased By 279 (0.35%)
KSE30 25,057 Increased By 30.9 (0.12%)
Markets Print 2024-09-06

Most Gulf markets edge higher ahead of US data

Reuters Published September 6, 2024 Updated September 6, 2024 08:24am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday a day after a global sell-off as investors remained cautious ahead of US data, although the Saudi index extended losses from the previous session.

Investors are looking for clues to the health of the US economy and the labour market, with markets on edge from Tuesday’s weak manufacturing figures and Wednesday’s mixed labour data.

The main focus for the week will be Friday’s hotly anticipated August nonfarm payrolls report, which is expected to provide clues on where the economy is headed and whether the Fed will cut rates by a quarter or half a percentage point this month.

Markets are now pricing in a 44% chance of a 50 basis point cut at the bank’s Sept. 17-18 meeting, up from 38% a day earlier, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

Traders are now anticipating 110 bps of easing this year from the three remaining Fed meetings.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions, as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

