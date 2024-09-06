Interim bails of IK, Bushra extended

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Thursday, extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in six cases and his wife Bushra Bibi in one case till September 19.

District and Sessions judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing bail applications, extended Khan’s interim bail in six cases registered against him in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations, and in one case against Bushra Bibi.

Khan and his wife’s counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared before the court.

The court again sought a report from the jail authorities for marking attendance of Khan via a video link when Adiala jail authorities failed to present the report before the court.

