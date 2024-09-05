Weapons, liquor case: Gandapur’s non-bailable arrest warrants issued

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday rejected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s plea seeking an exemption and issued his non-bailable arrest warrants in an illegal arms and liquor case.

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi, while hearing the case, dismissed Gandapur’s plea seeking to grant him exemption on medical grounds and issued his warrants. The court directed the Station House Officer (SHO) Bhara Kahu police station to arrest the accused and produce him before the court.

Judge Kundi remarked that the case had been called thrice since morning and the suspect still did not appear before it.

At the start of the hearing, Gandapur’s lead counsel associate filed a petition seeking an exemption from personal appearance before the court for his client on medical grounds.

An associate of Gandapur’s lead counsel Fatehullah Burki informed the court that there is a flood situation in Peshawar; therefore, kindly grant exemption to his client. Gandapur’s lawyer Zahoorul Hasan said that Gandapur’s medical report will be submitted, as he is unwell.

“One lawyer is saying there is a flood; the other is saying that Gandapur is not well. The court had given relief during the previous hearing too,” the judge said. The court after hearing arguments adjourned the case till Thursday (today).

