AGL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
AIRLINK 143.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.22%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
DCL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.17%)
DFML 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
DGKC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
FFBL 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
HUBC 154.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.68%)
MLCF 34.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
NBP 57.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.19%)
OGDC 138.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.62%)
PAEL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.77%)
PPL 113.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 58.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.59%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TOMCL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.86%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.9%)
BR100 8,361 Increased By 14.9 (0.18%)
BR30 27,109 Increased By 72.4 (0.27%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 25,044 Increased By 32.1 (0.13%)
World Print 2024-09-05

4 killed in US school shooting

AFP Published 05 Sep, 2024 06:19am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WINDER, (United States): At least four people died and nine were wounded in a high school shooting in the US state of Georgia on Wednesday, law enforcement authorities said, with a suspect taken into custody.

After the latest chapter of America’s gun violence crisis — nearly 400 mass shootings this year alone, by one tally — people gathered at a sports field outside Apalachee High School, some forming a circle with their arms linked.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said four people had been killed. There was no immediate word on a motive.

“An additional nine taken to various hospitals with injuries. Suspect in custody and alive. Reports that the suspect has been ‘neutralized’ are inaccurate,” the bureau said in a social media post.

Earlier, school authorities were reported to have sent a message to parents saying they were enforcing a “hard lockdown after reports of gunfire.” After the all-clear was given, parents were invited to the school to be reunited with their children, with long lines of vehicles visible outside. The school is near the town of Winder, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta, the state capital.

US US police US school shooting Georgia state gun violence crisis

