AGL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 144.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.89%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
DCL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.17%)
DFML 51.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.18%)
DGKC 79.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
FCCL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
FFBL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FFL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.81%)
HUBC 154.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
KOSM 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.47%)
NBP 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.51%)
OGDC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.44%)
PAEL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.77%)
PPL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
PRL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 11.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.33%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.66%)
UNITY 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 8,359 Increased By 13.4 (0.16%)
BR30 27,098 Increased By 61 (0.23%)
KSE100 78,948 Increased By 100.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,034 Increased By 22.1 (0.09%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-05

JI marks World Hijab Day

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2024 07:22am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami on Wednesday marked the International Hijab Day in the city, asking the government to ensure protection of the due rights of working women in the society.

The JI Karachi's women wing organized a walk, which ended at Karachi Press Club, to highlight the importance of Hijab for females in the society. The walk drew a large number of participants.

"The government should ensure the due rights of working women," JI Karachi Chief Monem Zafar demanded at the walk, which also sought justice for women in the society. The organizers also gave away Hijabs amongst the participants.

Remembering Marwa Al Sharbeni, a Muslim lady who was killed a German court of law for wearing Hijab, Monem paid homage to her and highlighted the background for this day.

"Hijab is a symbol of modesty and freedom for women," he said that the country's powerful ruling elite propagates women rights as an agenda only to secure political gains.

This ruling elite, he said, always fell short to fulfil its pledges. The JI leader also lashed out at the western nations for a legislation discriminating women on the basis of Hijab.

Chief of the JI women wing, Javedan Faheem pledged that the JI will continue its struggle for the rights of women in the society. She called Hijab not only a "symbol" of Muslim civilization but one of the" primary" rights of women across the globe.

With maintaining Hijab and modesty, she hoped that women, which constitute a larger part of the society, will continue contributing for the development of the nation.

JI women wing leaders, including Azra Jamil, Farah Imran, Shiba Tahir, Samia Asim, Shabana Naeem, Samia Aslam, Humera Aman, Fariha Mubarak, Alia Shameem, Saima Iftikhar, Samreen Ahmed and others also graced the event with their presence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

JI KPC women rights working women Monem Zafar World Hijab Day

Comments

200 characters

JI marks World Hijab Day

PIA sell-off likely by next month

9,130 big retailers integrated in POS system

Improvement in indicators highlighted

No reports of IMF objections to power relief package of Punjab govt: minister

China seeks RMB pilot project at Gwadar Free Zone

Fixed tax: Traders ready to pay Rs5,000 per month

3 Oct cargoes to be cancelled: Leading OMCs’ Sept cargo deferred

Co-financing: List of 12 potential projects shared with EIB

Imran Khan warns against ‘destroying only identity SC’

ECP holds Islamabad LG poll schedule ‘in abeyance’

Read more stories