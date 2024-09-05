JI marks World Hijab Day

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami on Wednesday marked the International Hijab Day in the city, asking the government to ensure protection of the due rights of working women in the society.

The JI Karachi's women wing organized a walk, which ended at Karachi Press Club, to highlight the importance of Hijab for females in the society. The walk drew a large number of participants.

"The government should ensure the due rights of working women," JI Karachi Chief Monem Zafar demanded at the walk, which also sought justice for women in the society. The organizers also gave away Hijabs amongst the participants.

Remembering Marwa Al Sharbeni, a Muslim lady who was killed a German court of law for wearing Hijab, Monem paid homage to her and highlighted the background for this day.

"Hijab is a symbol of modesty and freedom for women," he said that the country's powerful ruling elite propagates women rights as an agenda only to secure political gains.

This ruling elite, he said, always fell short to fulfil its pledges. The JI leader also lashed out at the western nations for a legislation discriminating women on the basis of Hijab.

Chief of the JI women wing, Javedan Faheem pledged that the JI will continue its struggle for the rights of women in the society. She called Hijab not only a "symbol" of Muslim civilization but one of the" primary" rights of women across the globe.

With maintaining Hijab and modesty, she hoped that women, which constitute a larger part of the society, will continue contributing for the development of the nation.

JI women wing leaders, including Azra Jamil, Farah Imran, Shiba Tahir, Samia Asim, Shabana Naeem, Samia Aslam, Humera Aman, Fariha Mubarak, Alia Shameem, Saima Iftikhar, Samreen Ahmed and others also graced the event with their presence.

