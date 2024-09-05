ICAP accredits Pak-Qatar Group as approved training organization

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Group (PQG) has been accredited by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) as an Approved Training Organization Outside Practice (TOoP).

The accreditation ceremony was attended by key representatives from both organizations, including Pak-Qatar Group Board Members Farrukh V. Junaid and Muhammad Kamran Saleem, along with ICAP President Farrukh Rehman.

Speaking at the ceremony, ICAP President Farrukh Rehman said, "ICAP is delighted to partner with Pak-Qatar Group in offering a comprehensive Chartered Accountancy Training Program. Our objective is to ensure that future chartered accountants are thoroughly prepared to meet the evolving challenges of the industry."

Pak-Qatar Group Director Kamran Saleem said, “Our collaboration with ICAP represents a shared vision of empowering aspiring CA professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their careers."

The accreditation will help elevate the quality and impact of accounting education and training across Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024