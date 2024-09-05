AGL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-05

Emirates lands its inaugural flight in Antananarivo, Madagascar

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2024 07:40am

KARACHI: In a historic move, the world’s largest international airline, Emirates, has landed its inaugural flight in Antananarivo, Madagascar, marking a significant milestone in the strengthening ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Island nation.

The arrival of flight EK707 at Ivato International Airport was celebrated with a water cannon salute, followed by an exclusive event attended by VIPs, government officials, industry guests, and media.

Among the distinguished attendees were Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar, and the First Lady, who personally welcomed the Emirates delegation led by Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates Airline.

The inaugural flight, which operated with an almost full passenger load from Mahe, Seychelles, was commanded by Captain Bruce Pope and First Officer Solo Chuk, a Malagasy pilot with 14 years of experience at Emirates.

President Rajoelina expressed his enthusiasm for the new service, stating, “In just four months, through shared determination and hard work, we have successfully launched this long-awaited inaugural flight between Dubai and Antananarivo with Emirates. This is a historic moment for Madagascar, and I am convinced that it will act as a catalyst and a true lever for tourism and economic development in our country.”

Adnan Kazim echoed the sentiment, highlighting Madagascar as a “new and exciting destination” on Emirates’ global network. He emphasized Emirates’ commitment to supporting Madagascar’s tourism industry, which aims to attract one million tourists by 2028. The airline’s enhanced connectivity and premium travel options are expected to play a crucial role in achieving this goal.

Madagascar, the world’s fourth-largest island, offers a unique adventure for travellers, boasting rich biodiversity, stunning scenery, and three UNESCO World Heritage sites. The country’s commitment to ecotourism allows visitors to immerse themselves in nature while respecting the environment, making it a truly one-of-a-kind destination.

uae emirates Emirates airline Madagascar Antananarivo flight EK707 Ivato International Airport Emirates flight

